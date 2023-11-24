NYSC appeals to employers to prioritize security and welfare of corps members

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed has appealed to employers to prioritise the security and welfare of the corps members serving in their organisations. Ahmed made the appeal during the 2023 edition of NYSC Corps Employers Workshop organised in Port Harcourt for corps employers and corps members.

He described the theme of the workshop, “Harnessing the potential of corps members through effective utilisation – The role of corps employers,” as apt. He said that the cardinal objective of the workshop was to remind corps employers of their statutory responsibilities over the welfare and security of the corps members posted to various establishments in Rivers for their primary assignments. Ahmed said, “NYSC, since 1973, has filled a vacuum in the effort geared towards the development of the people, especially those in rural communities





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prioritise corps members’ security, welfare – NYSC urges employersThe National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged employers to ensure safety and improved welfare of the corps members for higher productivity.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Prioritise youth corps members’ security, welfare – NYSC urges employersThe National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged employers to ensure the safety and improved welfare of corps members for higher productivity.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

NYSC deploys 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi StateThe National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has deployed 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch ‘C’, Stream 1 orientation exercise. Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Coordinator of the scheme in Bauchi State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi that the exercise would begin on Nov.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

'Gross negligence' -- group asks Tinubu to sack NYSC DG over abduction of corps membersNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

NYSC deploys 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi StateThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Gov Dauda Lawal sympathises with NYSC over abducted corps membersThe Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has sympathised with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over the kidnapping of prospective corps members in the state a few months ago. He shared his feelings during his visit to the Director General of NYSC, Brig Gen Y.D. Ahmed, at NYSC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »