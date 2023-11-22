Defence Headquarters Debunks Death Rumour about Chief of Defence Staff

The Defence Headquarters has debunked the death rumour about the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa making the rounds. Spokesman of Defence, Brig. General Gusau who debunked the “fake news” noted that the attention of the Defence Headquarters was drawn to an unfortunate publication by an online news paper alledging that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa passed away yesterday. “To put the records straigth the CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty.

The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria. “The online newspaper have since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeri





