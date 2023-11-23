Jaiz Bank Appoints Haruna Musa as Managing Director

Jaiz Bank has appointed Mr. Haruna Musa as the substantive managing director. The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Musa, a former executive director at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), will succeed Ahmed Hassan who will retire at the end of this year. The board of Jaiz Bank expects Musa to lead a dynamic management that will further take the bank to new heights.





