NNPP Rejects Appeal Court Judgement on Kano State Governor

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP , has rejected the Appeal Court Judgement sacking Kano State Governor , Alhaji Abba Kabir , describing it as a miscarriage of justice . Ag. National Chairman of the party, Abba Kawu Ali announced the party’s position in Abuja, on Saturday. He said the party was shocked and disappointed by the judgement which he said ignored documentary evidence and the popular will of the majority of voters in Kano State.

He said, “To say the least, we are shocked at the miscarriage of justice delivered on Friday 17th November, 2023 on the Governorship Election petition of Kano State. “You would recall that the candidate of our party, in the March 2023 Governorship election in Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir was overwhelmingly elected by the good people of Kano State with a whopping votes of 1,019,602 to defeat the APC candidate who came a distant second. The margin between Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the APC candidate was around 130,000 vote





