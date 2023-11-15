Kogi Youths Storm Abuja in Solidarity with INEC

Thousands of Kogi Youths on Wednesday stormed the nation’s capital, Abuja, in solidarity with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for conducting what they described as “the most peaceful and credible” governorship election in the State.

Led by the Convener, Kogi New Generation KNG, Mr Richard Otitoleke and Director General, Ododo/Joel Campaign Organization in Koton Karfe, Kogi State Mr Muhammad Shuaib, the youths said INEC must not be blamed for the behaviour of third parties who may have flouted any known law. The duo, who led a group of placard-carrying youths to the Commission’s headquarters, also commended the security agencies for working in synergy with the Commission to ensure a peaceful election in Kogi State. Otitoleke said Nigerians have a responsibility to protect the integrity and credibility of a sensitive institution like INEC, insisting that the right thing for any aggrieved person who contested in an election and lost, was to approach the Election Petition Tribunal rather than incite the public against INE

