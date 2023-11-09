Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room Expresses Disappointment with Off-Cycle Governorship Elections

The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room has expressed disappointment with the conduct of Saturday’s off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, describing it as a major setback in the nation’s democratic development.

The group said “the disturbing reports of high levels of results falsification and other forms of electoral irregularities in the governorship elections in the three states raise serious questions about the credibility of elections and the future of democracy in Nigeria

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: 10,000 civil servants to attend 42nd edition of Fed Civil Service GamesNo fewer than 10, 000 delegates from the federal, state and local government civil service are expected to participate in various sporting activities during the 42nd edition of the Federal Civil Services games slated for 4th to 14th of December, 2023, in Niger state.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria’s situation deplorable, but not hopeless – CAN, Anglican Primate, othersA Nigeria n newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Senate probes alleged lopsided recruitment into civil serviceThe Nation Newspaper Senate probes alleged lopsided recruitment into civil service

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Senate to probe alleged lopsided recruitment by Federal Civil Service CommissionThe Senate noted that the commission has deviated from the federal character principle that ensured equity and fairness to all parts of the country.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Staff of consulting firm allegedly caught demanding bribe from civil servantThe Prime Gate Consultant was contracted by the Jigawa State government to capture the Bio-data of civil servants.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Ivanka Trump Takes Stand In New York Civil Fraud TrialBreaking News, Nigeria n News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »