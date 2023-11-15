Election Rigging in Nigeria: Increasing Judicial Influence

Accusations of election rigging are not new in Nigeria. The recently concluded off cycle elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi were no different, with the parties in government house remaining in power. Nigerian elections are increasingly being decided by a small group of people in the judiciary as contestation of election processes and results rise.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Kogi guber election: APC mocks Adeleke over Dino Melaye’s defeatThe All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has stated that the defeat of Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Kogi State gubernatorial election, should serve as a lesson for Governor Ademola Adeleke.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Bayelsa Guber: INEC declares Diri winner of governorship electionThe Independent National Electoral Commission, on Monday, announced the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election held on Saturday. Diri, defeated Chief Timipre Sylva, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and sixteen others in the Saturday election.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Bayelsa State Governor Declared Winner of Governorship ElectionBayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has been declared the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday, November 11. He defeated his closest rival, Chief Timipre Sylva, by polling the highest number of votes.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Dino Melaye describes Kogi State election as a shamGovernorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, criticizes the just concluded election in the state, calling it a sham and expressing his refusal to accept the outcome.

