Saudi Arabia Cancels Visas of Passengers Airlifted by Air Peace

Saudi Arabia authorities have cancelled the visas of all 264 passengers airlifted by Air Peace upon their arrival in Jeddah, from Kano. According to a source, the Middle Eastern nation asked the airline to return all 264 passengers to Nigeria, but later allowed 87 passengers to remain. The flight, which took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, via the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, on Sunday night, was said to have arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

However, on landing, according to the source, Saudi Arabia authorities announced that all the passengers’ visas were cancelled. The source said the cancellation was a shock to passengers and airline personnel because they went through the advanced passengers pre-screening system (APPS) -- which was also monitored by the Saudi Arabia authorities before the flight left Nigeri

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.