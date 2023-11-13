Presidency Condemns Nationwide Strike by Labour Unions

The Presidency has condemned the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to initiate a nationwide strike beginning from midnight of November 13, 2023, labelling the decision as an “ego tripping move” and an act of unwarranted blackmail against the government.

The special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Monday night, asserted that calling workers to a national strike over an individual issue violates a subsisting court order and amounts to an abuse of privilege by the labour leadership. Highlighting the government’s commitment to investigating the assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Onanuga emphasized that power at any level should not be wielded to settle personal scores but rather used to promote collective progress and national interest. The Presidential aide criticised the labour leaders for what he perceived as a disregard for the judiciary and an erosion of the traditional championing of the rule of law by the labour movement

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: Presidency criticizes labour unions' insistence on nationwide strikeThe presidency has described the insistence of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to proceed with the proposed nationwide strike as an "abuse of privilege". The labour unions had announced the planned nationwide strike to protest the alleged brutality of Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC in Imo state.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Organised labour declares nationwide strike over brutalization of NLC PresidentThe Organised labour has declared a nationwide strike following the brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri. The strike is in protest against the alleged inhuman treatment of workers by the Imo State government.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Labour Centres Direct Workers to Go on Strike Despite Court RulingThe NLC and Trade Union Congress have directed workers to go on strike, defying a court ruling. The strike is in protest against the Imo State Government and demands justice for the brutalization of labour leaders. The strike will continue until governments take responsibility.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Kogi Decides: Save our Democracy from disgrace – Labour Party candidate Okeme to INECThe candidate of the Labour Party in the November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State Adejoh Okeme has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to save the nation's democracy from shame and disgrace.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Labour Leaders Lament Pains Inflicted on Nigerian Workers by Economic ChallengesLabour leaders express concern over the impact of fuel subsidy removal and inflation on Nigeria n workers. They acknowledge government efforts but call for more improvements in worker welfare.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Imo Guber: Achonu demands cancellation of results, vows to seek redress in courtThe candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the just concluded governorship election in Imo State, Athan Achonu, has called for the cancellation of the result of the poll. The LP candidate accused security operatives of colluding with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to manipulate the outcome of the poll.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »