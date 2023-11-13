Labour Centres Direct Workers to Go on Strike Despite Court Ruling

The two labour centres – the NLC and Trade Union Congress- directed workers to stay off work starting from Tuesday. This decision is against the ruling of the National Industrial Court which barred Labour from embarking on strike. The NLC president, Ajaero had led workers to protest against the Imo State Government where violence broke out. Ajaero said he was handed over to thugs allegedly by a police officer and was “beaten like a common criminal.

”Speaking with reporters after a joint National Executive Council meeting on Monday, President of TUC, Festus Osifo said all affiliates of the two labour centres had been mobilised to ensure the success of the strike. Osifo said the strike would remain until “governments at all levels wake up to their responsibility.” He said: “We demanded that the Area Commander that led the Police to carry out the brutalisation should be relieved of his duties and prosecuted. We asked also that Governor Hope Uzodinma’s SA on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, who everyone knew led the touts should also be arrested and prosecute

