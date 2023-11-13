Labour Leaders Lament Pains Inflicted on Nigerian Workers by Economic Challenges

Labour leaders in the country have lamented the pains inflicted on Nigerian Workers by the present economic challenges occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and inflation.

The labour leaders who spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 28th annual national management/industrial relations seminar, themed “Creative and Innovative Strategies To Manage Workers Expectations and Reality In a Challenging Economy” in Ilorin, Kwara State, however, acknowledged the efforts by the federal government to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the workers. The national president of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigerian (CANMPSSAN), which organised the seminar, Comrade Segun David, said that “the take-home of every worker cannot take them to the company gate.” While admitting that the government of President Bola Tinubu is new, David however, called on the government to do more at improving the welfare of the Nigerian workers in the face of the challenging situatio

