Nigerian Minority Leader Questions Integrity of Judiciary

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has questioned the recent actions of the Nigerian judiciary, alleging that its integrity is at stake. Chinda's remarks followed the recent judgments of the Appeal Court which removed opposition lawmakers from Plateau and Kaduna States in the House of Representatives. The minority leader claimed the rulings of the Appeal Court eroded public interest and does not portend well for the country's democracy.

In a statement he signed, Chinda said 'we are shocked that the Justices of the Appeal Court delivered judgments that are not only conflicting but negates proven and established legal precedence. 'With due respect to the justices, the grounds in which the Justices reached their unfortunate and regrettable judgments are totally unacceptable, ludicrous, capricious and outrightly unlawful. The obvious illogic which characterized the judgments falls short of our constitutional and electoral jurisprudence

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigeria n Newspapers: 1. After Saturday’s governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states, indications emerged that governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State were in early lead, as collation of results progressed. 2.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Monday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigeria n Newspapers: 1. The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party on Sunday cried foul as Governor Hope Uzodimma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Saudi Arabia cancels visas of 264 Nigerian passengers on arrival in JeddahSaudi Arabia has cancelled the visas of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Air Peace to Jeddah from Kano on Monday and insisted that the airline should return them to Nigeria .

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Off-cycle elections: IPOB warns DSS for denying Nnamdi Kanu access to visitorsThe Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday, warned the Department of State Services, DSS, to be careful with the handling of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB said the DSS's decision to deny its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, access to visitors was suspicious.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Nigeria's Red Chamber to Consider Diaspora Voting RightsThe Nigeria n Senate will review the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , 1999, including the diaspora voting rights.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: No African artist bigger than Burna Boy – Grammy organisersThe Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammy Awards, have postulated that there is no Afrobeats star or African artist who is 'bigger' than Nigeria n singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »