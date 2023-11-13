Presidency criticizes labour unions' insistence on nationwide strike

The presidency has described the insistence of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to proceed with the proposed nationwide strike as an "abuse of privilege". The labour unions had announced the planned nationwide strike to protest the alleged brutality of Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC in Imo state. The strike is scheduled to commence at midnight on November 14.

However, on November 5, the national industrial court in Owerri, capital of Imo, issued a restraining order to labour unions from embarking on strike in the state. The federal government also secured an order stopping the unions and their affiliates from embarking on the strike. But on Monday, Festus Osifo, TUC president, said the labour unions would continue with the planned industrial action despite the court order. He added that the strike would remain until "government at all levels wake up to their responsibilities". Reacting to the labour unions' unyielding position, Bayo Onanuga, presidential aide, described the decision as "an ego-tripping move" and "clearly unwarranted"

