Cole Palmer's Penalty Rescues 4-4 Draw for Chelsea Against Manchester City

Cole Palmer returned to haunt Manchester City as the Chelsea forward's last-gasp penalty rescued an incredible 4-4 draw against the Premier League leaders in one of the games of the season. Palmer struck in the final seconds after Rodri’s 86th minute strike looked set to send City home from Stamford Bridge with all three points. It was a sweet moment for Palmer after City boss Pep Guardiola opted to sell the rising star to Chelsea in a surprise £42 million ($51 million) deal in September.

