Businessman and Company Arraigned for $60,334 Theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a businessman, Oladipo Jimoh and his company, Barma Energy Resource Limited, before a Lagos Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, for alleged $60,334 theft. Jimoh was arraigned on two-count charge bordering on stealing. The anti-graft alleged that the defendant and his company stole the sum from Vale Blue Limited.

The prosecution submitted that the defendant and his company, sometimes between October 11, 2022, and July 2023, allegedly converted the money, property of Vale Blue Limited to his personal use. The prosecution said the offences contravened the provision of Sections 278 (1)(b)(2)(f) and 285 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011

