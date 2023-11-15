Governor of Enugu State announces cash awards and promises conclusion of minimum wage negotiation

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has announced cash awards of between N10,000 and N25,000 to the state workers till April 2024 while also assuring that the new minimum wage negotiation would soon be concluded. Mbah stressed that the welfare of workers remained the priority of his administration, as his laudable goals for Enugu could not be attained without a happy workforce.

Dr Mbah also announced an increase by his administration of the state social register enrolment from 43,000 to 260,000, promising to lift more indigent citizens through cash transfers and other social interventions. He made these known during a joint media briefing with the state’s labour leaders at the Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday, saying the administration was also making other social interventions apart from the cash transfer to better the lives of Enugu State workers. “As you may be aware, since the removal of the petroleum subsidy, we have been in constant negotiation with the labour unions in the state, crafting a way forward on how we can provide palliatives to our teeming workforc

