Dino Melaye describes Kogi State election as a sham

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has described the just concluded election in the state on Saturday as a sham. Melaye, who lampooned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for declaring the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, as the winner, insisted that he would not accept the olive branch extended to him. He said, “Darkness and light don’t concur. There’s no relationship.

In other words, we are on parallel lines; our paths don’t cross. APC, Usman Ododo, I don’t work in darkness.” Asked why he didn’t vote, he said, “Either I voted or not has no meaning; people win elections from prisons. So whether I voted or not is immaterial. “To start with, there was no election; there was only the allocation of votes by INEC. The election was shameful, and I sympathize with this countr

THENATİONNEWS: APC Retains Control of Two States in Off-Cycle Governorship ElectionsAll Progressives Congress ( APC ) has retained control of two states in the weekend’s off-cycle governorship elections. In Kogi State , Usman Ododo fought a hard battle to defeat his closest rival Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Ododo won in 12 LGAs out of 21. Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) candidate Dino Melaye did not win in any LGA. In Bayelsa, Governor Duoye Diri is comfortably ahead with results from six of the eight LGAs declared yesterday. He won in five. Some of those who lost in Imo and Kogi immediately rejected the results. Apart from Ajaka, Melaye, who declined to vote in the election, called for the cancellation of the results over alleged irregularities. Athan Achonu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate who came third in Imo, said he would challenge the outcome at the tribunal. Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP got 71,503 votes, and Achonu polled 64,081 votes. A new chapter opened in the history of Kogi as Ododo clinched the coveted seat with 446,237 to defeat Ajaka, who scored 259,052. Chief Returning Officer for Kogi Poll, Prof

