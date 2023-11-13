Declining Tradition of Political Mentorship in Nigeria

As a leader, your greatest leadership obligation is succession planning. However, recent happenings in the Nigerian political scenario point to the contrary with an unfolding disquieting narrative: a breed of leaders who prioritise manipulation over genuine leadership, resulting in a declining tradition of political mentorship.

The return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 starting with President Olusegun Obasanjo's era till the present government worsened the situation as nurturing of political leaders in Nigeria is no longer based on merit but on imposition with political godfathers in various states, especially outgoing Governors picking their cronies to succeed them. Historically, political mentorship has been the basis of leadership development, a conduit through which the wisdom of seasoned statesmen is passed down to the next generatio

