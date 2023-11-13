President Tinubu pledges support for traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to continue to support traditional rulers towards promoting peace and security across the country. While endorsing the constitutional role for traditional rulers, Tinubu emphasised that the National Assembly should take the lead in implementing the initiative.

The President stated this at the weekend in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Council, during the 70th birthday celebration of Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, held at the Diocese of Ondo (Anglican Communion) Cathedral Church of St. Stephen. The President, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the last 17 years of Oba Koladejo’s reign have been impactful and peaceful

