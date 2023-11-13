APC Retains Control of Two States in Off-Cycle Governorship Elections

All Progressives Congress (APC) has retained control of two states in the weekend’s off-cycle governorship elections. In Kogi State, Usman Ododo fought a hard battle to defeat his closest rival Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Ododo won in 12 LGAs out of 21. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Dino Melaye did not win in any LGA. In Bayelsa, Governor Duoye Diri is comfortably ahead with results from six of the eight LGAs declared yesterday. He won in five.

Some of those who lost in Imo and Kogi immediately rejected the results. Apart from Ajaka, Melaye, who declined to vote in the election, called for the cancellation of the results over alleged irregularities. Athan Achonu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate who came third in Imo, said he would challenge the outcome at the tribunal. Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP got 71,503 votes, and Achonu polled 64,081 votes. A new chapter opened in the history of Kogi as Ododo clinched the coveted seat with 446,237 to defeat Ajaka, who scored 259,052. Chief Returning Officer for Kogi Poll, Pro

