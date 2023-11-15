Organised Labour May Call Off Nationwide Strike

Indications emerged on Wednesday evening that the Organised Labour might soon call the ongoing nationwide industrial action it started on Tuesday off.The Organised Labour, consisting of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), directed all their affiliate bodies across the country to withdraw services, in protest of the brutalisation of the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, Imo State, ahead of the off-season governorship election in the state.

There were conflicting details on the actual circumstances that led to the beating of Ajaero but there has been a general conclusion that the Labour leader allegedly got caught up in the middle of a political disagreement, which saw the Labour chapter in Imo State polarised and up against each other. The national bodies of the Organised Labour have accused the Imo State government, the Police Command and some individuals identified as thugs, as the culprits of the attack on Ajaero and have made some demands, which they have given as conditions for calling the strike of

