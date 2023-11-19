Catholic Archbishop urges political leaders to prioritize youth in democracy

Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and Chancellor, Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu, has advised political leaders to make the youths beneficiaries of democracy dividends. Kaigama made the call during the 11th Convocation ceremony of the Godfrey Okoye University, on Saturday in its permanent site at Ugwuomu, in Enugu East Local Government Area.
According to him, I am hopeful that political leaders who won their elections after rigorous campaigns, promising to make life better for Nigerians, would make young people in Nigeria beneficiaries of the dividends of democracy. “A democracy predicated on fairness, equitable distribution of resources and opportunities without alienating or marginalising anyone or group on account of unhealthy and political calculations,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GOUNI is a university owned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu. The archbishop urged the graduates of the university to shun violence and other forms of criminality to promote healthy and peaceful society for all Nigerian
