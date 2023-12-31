Nigeria's 2023 Election Season: A Year of Transition

Year 2023, just like other odd years in Nigeria’s election calendar, signals the climax and anticlimax of the politics season of the last four years. What’s more, 2023 is a year of transitional elections both at the national level and in most states, no thanks to the introduction of staggered sub-national elections in 2003. Like 2007 and 2015, this year’s election was intense because the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari had come to an end after his two terms of eight years as provided by the law.

With presidential primaries of the political parties conducted the previous year and campaigns in full blast, all eyes were mainly on the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who had broken out of the PDP, was still viewed with cautious optimism or was waved as not being able to win beyond a few states in the geopolitical sout





Nigeria Spends N600bn on Electricity Subsidies in 2023The federal government has spent over N600 billion to subsidise electricity in 2023 alone, as forex unification and high inflationary pressures pushed cost-reflective tariffs to N124/kWh. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that the government paid N2.8 trillion to subsidise electricity from 2015 to 2022. The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, advocates for pricing gas in Naira to manage foreign currency-related inflationary trends in the sector.

Nigeria's Finance and Economy in 2023: Challenges and OpportunitiesAn analysis of Nigeria's finance and economic sector in 2023, focusing on the efforts to overcome challenges and embrace new reforms. The Central Bank of Nigeria's role in navigating the economic landscape is highlighted.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Poised to Do Well in Africa Cup of Nations 2023Former skipper John Obi Mikel believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have a good chance of performing well in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament.

Reforms and Challenges in Nigeria's Education System in 2023The year 2023 witnessed foundational reforms in Nigeria's education system, including the Student Loan Bill and fee hikes in public universities. However, funding challenges and disruptions in academic activities persisted. Some universities continued to increase fees despite a presidential directive.

Deadly Attacks and Unrest in Nigeria's South-east in 2023The year 2023 was marked by deadly attacks and unrest in Nigeria's south-east region, with no signs of the violence ending soon. Gunmen, believed to be associated with the Biafra agitation, targeted government officials and security operatives, resulting in abductions, killings, and beheadings. Security facilities and the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also repeatedly attacked. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to these violent incidents.

Nigeria's Annual Inflation Rate Rises to 28.20%Nigeria's annual inflation rate increased to 28.20% in November 2023, showing a rise of 0.87% compared to the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation rate was 6.73% higher than the rate recorded in November 2022. The month-on-month inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.09%, indicating a higher rate of increase in the average price level compared to October 2023.

