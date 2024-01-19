Former Gambian Interior Minister on Trial for Crimes Against Humanity

Gambia's former Interior Minister, Ousman Sonko, is on trial in Switzerland for alleged crimes against humanity committed during ex-President Yahya Jammeh's 22-year rule. Sonko denies any knowledge or participation in the torture of protestors at the National Intelligence Agency in Banjul in April 2016. He served as Jammeh's police chief for a year in 2006 and later as interior minister for about ten years. Sonko was arrested in Switzerland in 2017 after seeking asylum.

The Swiss Attorney General's office, along with 10 plaintiffs from Gambia, brought the case against him based on evidence gathered by TRIAL International, a Swiss justice group. The charges include torture, murder, false imprisonment, rape, and deprivation of liberty against Gambians during Jammeh's rule





