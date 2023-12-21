Aviation Minister Replaces Sacked Directors in Nigeria's Aviation Sector

Less than one week after relieving directors in the various agencies in the nation’s aviation sector of their duties, the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has replaced all the sacked directors. In a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, Keyamo said the appointment of 46 new directors was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

LEADERSHIP reports that the agencies whose directors are replaced are the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET); Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). The minister also created a new directorate in FAAN for the facilitation of export cargoes at the airport





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulationsThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations. The operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite restrictions. The NSIB stressed the need for adherence to regulations and experience in night-time flight operations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulationsThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations. The operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite restrictions. The NSIB stressed the need for adherence to regulations and experience in night-time flight operations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Minister of Works and Minister of Steel Development to Collaborate on Road Infrastructure DevelopmentMinister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi and the Hon Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu have resolved to synergize and strategize in tapping into the opportunities in Ajaokuta Steel Plant for the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Commends Local Refining EffortsThe Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in Nigeria has praised Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited for starting local refining of crude oil through modular refineries. He stated that modular refineries are the quickest way to address the country's energy challenge while waiting for the rehabilitation of larger refineries.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Caverton Helicopters commissions aviation training simulator in LagosCaverton Helicopters has commissioned its Leonardo AW 109 Level 5 Simulator at its Aviation Training Centre in Lagos, in an effort to expand its aviation training facilities to meet international standards. Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, believes that the facility will reduce capital flight from the country and allow more aviation and military personnel to train in Nigeria.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria Requires Nigerian Pilots on Wet-Leased AircraftThe federal government has mandated that all wet-leased aircraft entering Nigeria must have a Nigerian pilot on board. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stated that this decision aims to improve interaction between passengers and cabin crews. The directive also requires all cabin crew members to be Nigerians. This decision comes after a recent incident involving United Nigeria.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »