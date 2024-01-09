Minister suspended to allow transparent probe – Agency | Edu spotted at Aso Villa | Interior minister distances self from Humanitarian Ministry contract

This follows her suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu over allegations of a controversial N585.189 million grant payment. Though EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, would not pick his calls or confirm the story, EFCC sources said the invitation came less than 30 minutes after President Tinubu announced Edu’s immediate suspension from office.

The sources also stated that the EFCC had earlier recommended the suspension of the minister to pave the way for a thorough investigation into the ministry’s affairs. One of the EFCC sources said: “Our investigation into the alleged payment won’t be thorough if we didn’t recommend the minister’s suspension. Her suspension will give us liberty to do our job thoroughly as directed by the president. An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her. We expect her to honour the invitation to give proper insight into the issue at hand





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Increasing Attacks on Officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency CondemnedThe General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, condemns increasing attacks on officials of the agency. Oki reacts to a recent attack where dangerous weapons and charms were used on officers carrying out routine monitoring. The agency remains committed to ensuring safe buildings across the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu Suspends Minister of Humanitarian Affairs over Financial ScandalPresident Bola Tinubu suspends Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu over a N585.2 million financial scandal with immediate effect.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulationsThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations. The operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite restrictions. The NSIB stressed the need for adherence to regulations and experience in night-time flight operations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulationsThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations. The operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite restrictions. The NSIB stressed the need for adherence to regulations and experience in night-time flight operations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

N250bn needed for solid minerals exploration, says ministerMinister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake, has said the sum of N250 billion was need for exploration if the Ministry is to achieve its mandate in the sector. Alake however said the N24 billion capital budget allocated to the ministry for the 2024 financial year was “non-starter” and seek parliamentary intervention to jerk the figures up.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Former Minister Wanted by EFCC for Corruption and ForgeryThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former minister Olu Agunloye wanted in an alleged case of corruption and forgery. The public notice urges anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the EFCC offices.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »