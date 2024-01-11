EFCC releases suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on bail, after hours of grilling. The commission detained Edu in respect of the approval she gave for the payment of about N585 million of the ministry’s funds into the private account of a civil servant.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday suspended Edu from office and ordered EFCC to investigate the approval and other related scandalous revelations, following a public outrage expressed on the issue.She honoured the invitation on Tuesday morning and was held in custody till night when she was granted bai





