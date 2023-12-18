EFCC calls for legislation against unexplained wealth

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called for legislation against unexplained wealth, as a way of checking the criminal activities of treasury looters in the country. EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, in a statement, quoted Mr Olukoyede as making the call at a two-day International Law Conference organised by Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State.

The theme of the conference is “Unexplained Wealth in the Global South: Examining the Asset Recovery and Return Trajectory”. Mr Olukoyede said several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Mauritius, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Trinidad and Tobago, had embraced the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) since it came into force in 2018. He said the EFCC was still relying on the provisions of Section 7 of its Establishment Act to check the menace. “The issue of unexplained wealth is not a local issu





