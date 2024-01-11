Nigeria's Foreign Missions to Receive Less Funding Despite Increased Budget Allocation

Despite increased budgetary allocation (in naira terms) for Nigeria’s foreign missions, the depreciation of the naira means that Nigerian missions will receive less funding this year than they did in three of the last four years, a PREMIUM TIMES analysis has shown. Nigeria has about 109 foreign missions around the world. Concerns have heightened on how poor funding affects Nigeria’s foreign policy implementation.





