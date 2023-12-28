France Appoints New Head of Africa and Indian Ocean at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

To lead this team, France’s current Ambassador to Nigeria, Emannuelle Blatmann, will return to Quai d’Orsay as the Head of Africa and Indian Ocean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, African foreign policy experts doubt the success of the move with one describing it as "a man-child fighting hard to retain its feeding bottle" The new team's job description is "to restore confidence in Africa and build a new African policy following the Sahel debacle, and against the backdrop of Russia's continued offensive in the continent," sources familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES. To lead this team, France's current Ambassador to Nigeria, Emannuelle Blatmann, will return to Quai d'Orsay as the Head of Africa and Indian Ocean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ms Blatmann will replace Christophe Bigot, the current director of the unit who has been commended for the progress of France's strategy in Africa but recently criticised for the recent fallouts France has had within the Sahel region. The replacement will take effect on 15 January





