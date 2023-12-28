Governor Diri Commends Former Governor Dickson for Not Acting as Political Godfather

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State commends his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for not acting like a typical political godfather. He praises Dickson's support and lack of overbearing behavior since leaving office. Diri believes their unity has contributed to the peace and development of the state.





