Flutterwave Appoints Seasoned Leaders to Reinforce Risk and Compliance

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has appointed seasoned leaders from prominent financial services companies, including PayPal, Stripe, American Express, First Data, Western Union, and Square, to reinforce its dedication to risk and compliance to continue growing sustainably and successfully expanding globally.

Amaresh Mohan joins Flutterwave as the first Chief Risk Officer, a role he previously held at GoTo Group, Indonesia’s largest digital ecosystem that publicly listed at IDX last year. Amaresh’s 25-year career includes leadership positions at Stripe and PayPal where he was responsible for building risk management capabilities to enable market entries and scaling up in a number of emerging markets. Amaresh has held key roles in leading global banks such as Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bank of America. At Flutterwave, he will oversee all aspects of Risk Management, including Compliance, Trust and Safety. He will work closely with the board and Flutterwave leadership to build a risk-aware culture and strong governance across the compan





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jaiz Bank Appoints Haruna Musa as Managing DirectorJaiz Bank has appointed Mr. Haruna Musa as the substantive managing director. The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Musa, a former executive director at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), will succeed Ahmed Hassan who will retire at the end of this year. The board of Jaiz Bank expects Musa to lead a dynamic management that will further take the bank to new heights.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

News Central TV Appoints Kayode Akintemi as Managing DirectorNews Central TV has announced Kayode Akintemi as Managing Director, to spearhead the channel's next stage of expansion and innovation. In his new role as Managing Director, Akintemi will oversee the channel's operations, strategic direction, and content development. His objectives include improving the calibre of reporting and rekindling viewers' interest, growing digital presence, and encouraging excellent work culture, as a reflection of a strong vision for the News Central brand.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Manchester United at risk of Champions League ban due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's stakeManchester United face the embarrassing scenario of being barred from the Champions League due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stake in the club, which is close to being confirmed, reports dailystar.co.uk.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi: Deepening Knowledge of Lagos HistoryPrince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, a seasoned politician, sheds light on the history of Lagos and the emergence of obaship in his book, Essays and Evidences Relating To Lagos Obaship and Chieftaincies.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Telecommunications Industry Engages in Actions to Prevent Further DegradationThe Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) appoints Dr Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman. The industry faces challenges and revenue projection for 2023 falls short due to frequencies being snubbed in an auction.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

UK Supreme Court Rejects Plan to Send Migrants to RwandaThe UK Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a controversial government plan to send migrants to Rwanda and upheld a lower court ruling that it was unlawful, in a major setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »