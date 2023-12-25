University of Ibadan Appoints UBA CEO as Ambassador

Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan (UI) has appointed the group managing director/CEO of United Bank for Africa.(UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, as an Ambassador of the university following the commemoration of its seventy-five years in existence.

The conferment on Alawuba, who is himself an alumnus of the great institution, is in recognition of his sterling contribution and achievements in the banking industry and his efforts at championing the course of the university in corporate Nigeria. Speaking during the visit to UBA House, Marina on Thursday, the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, narrated the various feats accomplished by the university, as he noted that the celebration of UI at 75 will help galvanise interests in a participatory programme that will last a year, ending in November 2024. The programme is expected to develop the institution and give opportunities in form of scholarships to more student





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UBA Rewards Loyal Customers with N36m in Cash PrizesAfrica’s Global Bank - United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc- has rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Super Savers Draws giving out over N36million in cash prizes. The winners were announced following a highly transparent draw which held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House on Thursday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Achievers University's Best Graduating Student Overcomes Labels to SucceedMiss Rebecca Adama, the best graduating student of Achievers University, shares her journey of overcoming labels and achieving success through diligence and hard work.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Wigwe University Founder Emphasizes Commitment to Local Excellence and Global ImpactFounder of Wigwe University, Herbert Wigwe, highlights the institution's dedication to providing world-class education and nurturing fearless leaders who can change the narrative about Africa. The project aims to ignite the continent's potential and promote its global presence.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

University Degrees No Longer Guarantees for Employment in Information Age, Warns JAMBJoint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that university degrees may no longer be guarantees for employment in this Information Age. JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, assured that only demonstrable skills will help job-seekers succeed.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Plans Political Comeback Amidst Party DisputeThe Nation Newspaper SundayHeadlines 3rd Deceember, 2023 1. Silent war in PDP as Atiku, governor scheme for control - 2. FG sets 11 inmates free from Enugu Correctional Centre - 3. Appeal Court affirms Otti’s election as Abia gov - 4. Three Oyo monarchs die inauto crash, nine others injured -

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Edo State Governor assures first class graduates of automatic recruitmentThe Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured first class graduates of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) of Edo origin of automatic recruitment into the State Civil and Public Service.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »