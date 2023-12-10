Achievers University's Best Graduating Student Overcomes Labels to Succeed

The best graduating student of the 2022/2023 set of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, Miss Rebecca Adama, said she was labelled an unintelligent student during her secondary school education until she encouraged herself to aim for success.“Growing up, I was not an exceptional student and I had this teacher back then, who saw me as a dullard and talked me down. The teacher told me that I could not answer a particular question asked because it was meant for intelligent students.

“Before I got to university, I lost my mother. And my siblings and I said we must be diligent and work harder. So, with the help of God, with diligence and hard work, I am what I am today. “Getting into the higher institution, it was not one of my goals to be among the best students because I didn’t think of it at all but I gave due diligence to my studies and it has paid off now. “I have come to realise that there are no special people, the result is the same when the principles are right. Whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your might,” she sai





