Edo State Governor assures first class graduates of automatic recruitment

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured first class graduates of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) of Edo origin of automatic recruitment into the State Civil and Public Service. The Governor gave the assurance while addressing graduates at the 48th Convocation and 53rd Founders’ Day ceremony at the UNIBEN main campus, in Ugbowo, Benin City. This was as the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, was awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoraris Causa) by the university.

Obaseki said: “Governance is key and the quality of governance I see the Vice Chancellor of this university display is the one that is so admirabl





