Retiree in Nigeria Struggles with Delayed Gratuity and Deductions from Pension

Aminu Muhammad, a retiree from the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, shares his nightmare of not receiving his gratuity and suffering huge deductions from his monthly pension. He expresses his struggles with health issues and the financial burden of supporting his family without his expected retirement funds.





