University Degrees No Longer Guarantees for Employment in Information Age, Warns JAMB

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that university degrees may no longer be guarantees for employment in this Information Age. Speaking at the Kwara State University (KWASU) 2023 Convocation Lecture, JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, assured that only demonstrable skills will help job-seekers succeed.

Delivering the lecture, entitled ‘Learning, Unlearning and Relearning: Prerequisites of the Digital Age, Oloyede urged Nigerians to prepare for the challenges of the Information Age by taking life-long learning seriously and being willing to change as circumstances unfold. Noting that learning is useless without practice, Oloyede defined relearning as the ability to acquire new skills, knowledge and perspectives quickly and effectively





