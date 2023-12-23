UBA Rewards Loyal Customers with N36m in Cash Prizes

In line with its usual custom of rewarding loyalty especially during the yuletide season, Africa’s Global Bank - United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc- has rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Super Savers Draws giving out over N36million in cash prizes.

The winners were announced following a highly transparent draw which held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House on Thursday, and was witnessed by members of the press as well as representatives of the Federal Consumer Protection Council (FCPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC). A UBA Bumper account customer, Fabian Matthew Okon, copped the biggest prize of the day as he won the N10m jackpot, while Abiodun Joseph Aduramigba, emerged winner of the N5m star price for the day. Kahalla Mohammed was the lucky winner of the N1.8m rent for a year cash priz





