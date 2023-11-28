News Central TV Appoints Kayode Akintemi as Managing Director

News Central TV has announced Kayode Akintemi as Managing Director, to spearhead the channel's next stage of expansion and innovation. In his new role as Managing Director, Akintemi will oversee the channel's operations, strategic direction, and content development. His objectives include improving the calibre of reporting and rekindling viewers' interest, growing digital presence, and encouraging excellent work culture, as a reflection of a strong vision for the News Central brand.
A statement by the company said: “In a media landscape that is always changing, Akintemi with a wealth of expertise and a track record of driving successes, is well-placed to lead News Central to new heights
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »