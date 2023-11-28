News Central TV Appoints Kayode Akintemi as Managing Director

News Central TV has announced Kayode Akintemi as Managing Director, to spearhead the channel's next stage of expansion and innovation. In his new role as Managing Director, Akintemi will oversee the channel's operations, strategic direction, and content development. His objectives include improving the calibre of reporting and rekindling viewers' interest, growing digital presence, and encouraging excellent work culture, as a reflection of a strong vision for the News Central brand.

A statement by the company said: “In a media landscape that is always changing, Akintemi with a wealth of expertise and a track record of driving successes, is well-placed to lead News Central to new heights





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bandits Abduct District Head, Five Others In ZamfaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Tyson Fury Should Thank Judges For His Victory, Says NgannouBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Parents Of Liverpool Winger Luis Diaz Kidnapped In ColombiaBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

BREAKING: NLC To Storm Imo In ‘Full Force’ On November 1Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Businessmen, Hotel Attendant Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Abuja, LagosBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

ASUU Distributes Relief Items To IDPs, Asks Tinubu To Fix InsecurityBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »