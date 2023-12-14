Former Minister Wanted by EFCC for Corruption and Forgery

The former minister, a few months ago, spoke publicly about his investigation by the commission over the stalled multi-billion-dollar Mambilla Hydropower Project.The EFCC shared the public notice declaring Mr Agunloye wanted on its Facebook and Instagram channels on Tuesday.

“The public is hereby notified that Olu Agunioye, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of corruption and forgery,” the public notice read in part. According to the commission, Mr Agunloye is aged 75 and is from Akoko North Local Government Area, Ondo State.It urged anyone “With useful information as to his whereabouts” to contact its offices in Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kane, Lagos, Gombe, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices as well through its telephone lines and email. The public notice signed by EFCC’s spokesperson, Oladele Oyewale, did not disclose details of the “corruption and forgery” allegations over which the former minister is being wante





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu Receives Honorary DoctorateIbrahim Magu, the former Chairman of EFCC, was honored with a doctoral fellowship for his role in stopping the enforcement of an $11.5 billion P&ID arbitration award against Nigeria.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former EFCC Chairman Calls for Vigorous Approach to Fight Against CorruptionFormer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has called for a vigorous and wholistic approach to the fight against corruption in the country, saying it is a major impediment to our collective progress as a nation.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Former EFCC Chairman Calls for Vigorous Approach to Fight Against CorruptionFormer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has called for a vigorous and holistic approach to the fight against corruption in the country, saying it is a major impediment against collective national progress.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Minister of Works and Minister of Steel Development to Collaborate on Road Infrastructure DevelopmentMinister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi and the Hon Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu have resolved to synergize and strategize in tapping into the opportunities in Ajaokuta Steel Plant for the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

NAF operatives who stormed EFCC command to free fraudsters to be charged in courtThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said some operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who allegedly stormed the Kaduna command of the agency to free suspected fraudsters would be charged in court.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

EFCC arraigns Kingsley Chinonye Unije for forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and money launderingThe Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Kingsley Chinonye Unije, for forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering to the tune of N340,000,000( Three Hundred and Forty Million Naira only). He was arraigned on Wednesday 22, November 2023, before Justice M.G Umar of Federal High Court sitting Enugu, on five-count charges bordering on forgery, obtaining money by false and money laundering.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »