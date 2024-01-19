Foreign airlines and travel agencies appeal for structured plan to defray $751 million stuck fund in Nigeria

HEAD TOPICS

Foreign airlines and travel agencies have made a fresh appeal for a structured plan to fully defray $751 million outstanding stuck fund in Nigeria. The stakeholders, though acknowledged the federal government’s commitment that led to the release of $61 million recently, they said the piecemeal approach fell short of expectations from the aviation sector in Nigeria.

Sequel to the last intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), foreign airlines and travel agencies have made a fresh appeal for a structured plan to fully defray $751 million outstanding stuck fund in Nigeria. The stakeholders, though acknowledged the federal government’s commitment that led to the release of $61 million recently, they said the piecemeal approach fell short of expectations from the aviation sector in Nigeria. It would be recalled that the CBN recently disbursed $61.

64 million to foreign airlines through various Deposit Money Banks (DMBs). Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, said the disbursement was in fulfilment of CBN’s commitment to eliminate the backlog of pending matured foreign exchange in DMBs

