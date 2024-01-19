Foreign airlines and travel agencies appeal for structured plan to defray $751 million stuck fund in Nigeria

Sequel to the last intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), foreign airlines and travel agencies have made a fresh appeal for a structured plan to fully defray $751 million outstanding stuck fund in Nigeria. The stakeholders, though acknowledged the federal government’s commitment that led to the release of $61 million recently, they said the piecemeal approach fell short of expectations from the aviation sector in Nigeria. It would be recalled that the CBN recently disbursed $61.

64 million to foreign airlines through various Deposit Money Banks (DMBs). Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, said the disbursement was in fulfilment of CBN’s commitment to eliminate the backlog of pending matured foreign exchange in DMBs





