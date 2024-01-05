Increasing Attacks on Officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency Condemned

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, yesterday, condemned increasing attacks on officials of the agency. Oki disclosed this at his Ikeja office, while reacting to a recent attack during which dangerous weapons and charms were used on officers carrying out routine monitoring, along Musical Village, Awolowo road, and the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

According to him, no amount of intimidation or harassment will make the agency go back on its mandate of ensuring safe buildings across the state. He said: “The assailants do not only obstruct our staff, but also hold them hostage for hours. These acts of hooliganism will not deter us from carrying out our duties.” The General Manager, while elaborating on challenges faced daily by LASBCA staff, said: “Thankfully, we managed to overcome these attacks without any casualties





