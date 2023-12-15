Caverton Helicopters commissions aviation training simulator in Lagos

In effort to expand its aviation training facilities to meet international standards, Caverton Helicopters, has commissioned its Leonardo AW 109 Level 5 Simulator at its Aviation Training Centre in Lagos. Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while commissioning the first-of-its-kind aviation training simulator, yesterday, said the facility would aid in the reduction of capital flight from the country.

Sanwo-Olu who lauded Caverton for the bold initiative, said the facility will allow more aviation and military personnels to train in the country rather than going abroad. According to governor Sanwo-Olu, “With this new innovation, the number of skills, the number of military and commercial operators that will come to a facility like this to get adequate training will increase. Training that is normally being carried out abroad has now been created in our country and in Lagos. And I want to enjoin all players in the industry to rally and support investments like thi





