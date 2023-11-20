FHA to demolish houses in Lagos over building code infringement

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has disclosed a plan to demolish 677 houses, while 744 others will be partially demolished over infringement by a developer in Phase 2, Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State. FHA’s South-West Zonal Manager, Mr. Akintola Olagbemiro, disclosed this during a visit to the affected area to assess level of disregard to building codes and the environment.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

216 incidents claim 12 lives in Ogun, Lagos – Federal Fire ServiceTwelve persons died in fire incidents between January and October in Lagos and Ogun states, according to the record of Federal Fire Service Zone F. The Assistant Controller-General, Zone F, Mr Chika Njoku, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos, at the beginning of an awareness campaign on preventing fire incidents ahead of the year-end harmattan.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, NigeriaHis Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

'The Delborough' Lagos 'll Boost Tourism In Lagos, Nigeria — Oba LawalThe Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

JUST IN: Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat Storms Court for Lagos Guber Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

Federal Government suspends planned deduction from IGR of federal universitiesThe Federal Government has announced the suspension of the planned deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of federal universities. The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 75th Anniversary and 2023 Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, held at the International Conference Centre, disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has been directed to ensure that the policy does not come into effect. Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to the education sector in line with the 2030 education agenda of the government and African Union goal 2063. He said: “We know that this law was enacted in 2020 and the circular was issued in 2021, but this is not a good time for such a policy

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Seven Things To Know As FG Begins Third Mainland Bridge RepairsThe Federal Government will commence comprehensive rehabilitation the 11.8-kilometre Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos today.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »