Israeli Troops Expand Operation in Gaza as Hostage Negotiations Continue

Israeli troops are expanding their operation in the Gaza Strip as Qatari mediators work towards a deal to free hostages held by Hamas militants. Residents of Jabalia and a nearby coastal camp have been warned to evacuate. Twin strikes on Jabalia on Saturday resulted in over 80 deaths, including at a UN school.





channelstv » / 🏆 9. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

222 confirmed hostage in Gaza – Israeli militaryThe Nation Newspaper 222 confirmed hostage in Gaza - Israeli military

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Israeli woman, 85, recalls ‘hell’ of Hamas hostage ordealA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Hamas says no more hostage releases without fuel, medicine for GazaHamas is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Israeli strikes destroy ‘hundreds’ of Gaza buildings: rescuersIsrael's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Hamas says battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israeli warplanes hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in Gaza: armyThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »