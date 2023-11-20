Trial of former Lagos Speaker over money laundering stalled

The trial of a former speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, over money laundering was on Monday, stalled because Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court did not sit. The case which was first fixed for continuation of trial on Nov. 15, could not proceed at the last adjourned date as the court did not sit and it was consequently, fixed for Nov. 20.

On Monday, the case also could not proceed as the court did not sit following a letter by defence counsel, seeking an adjournent of the case to a more convenient date.Justice Liman who presides over the case, had been transferred out of the Lagos division but still comes from his division to preside over the case following a fiat. They are being tried before on a 54 counts charge bordering on alleged N338.8 million money laundering. They had each pleaded not guilty and were allowed to continue on an earlier bail granted to them in 2012 when they were first arraigned. On March 17, 2021, the EFCC had closed its case after calling the second witness for the prosecutio





