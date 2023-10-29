The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, Nigeria

Oba Lawal who is among the eminent Nigerians appointed into The Delborough’s Board, spoke during the official inauguration of the Board recently in Lagos, Nigeria. The respected Lagos monarch was unequivocal when he said, 'The Delborough Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos State and Nigeria taking into account its well thought-out operational guidelines, high quality standards, and target clientele.

The 5-storey The Delborough Lagos with its elegant accommodations and sophisticated state-of-the-art luxury facilities is located at Plot 1502, Bishop Aboyade Cole Close, Opposite Krispy Kreme, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. The 9-member Board headed by His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi), consists of: His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Prof. Chief Mike A.A.

