JUST IN: President Tinubu Reacts to the Death Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the government and people of Kogi State on the passing of the revered traditional ruler, His Majesty Dr. Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, the President described the late Ohinoyi as a peace-loving, affable, and cerebral monarch. “The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise,” the President said.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the late monarch’s soul and asked the good people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship he left behind.

JUST IN: NNPP Reacts to Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Tinubu as PresidentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

Tinubu reacts to Supreme Court judgement, tells appointees ‘your job is secured’ [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso RockThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso Rock Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi should congratulate President TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Atiku, Obi should congratulate President Tinubu - Ben Murray-Bruce Read more ⮕