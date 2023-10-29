AFRIFF to open 12th edition with Lonzo Nzekwe’s thriller, ORAH

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has announced its 12th edition happening from the 5th to 11th, November 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria. In keeping with the festival’s tradition, AFRIFF’s Founder & Festival Director, Chioma Ude has announced the film ORAH as its opening night movie, a bold step to drive home its theme for the 2023 edition Indigenous 2.0 Global before the participating Nigerian and International movie enthusiasts who will grace the Festival’s annual opening gala night.

ORAH is written and directed by acclaimed Nigerian/Canadian filmmaker, Lonzo Nzekwe (Anchor Baby). Produced by Nzekwe, Floyd Kane (Diggstown) and Amos Adetuyi (The Boathouse), the film was shot in Canada and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in late 2022.

Speaking in anticipation of the Festival, Chioma Ude said, “Filmmaking is evolving rapidly in Africa with Nigeria at the forefront of the renaissance and this year’s edition is designed to continue to reiterate the opportunities for African films and storytelling to reflect ‘global’ perspectives for the sustained success of more local films globally. We intend to continue to empower our storytellers to explore ideologies and techniques that connect with the larger global audience. headtopics.com

A character-driven crime thriller, Orah showcases the story of a female taxi driver in Toronto embarking on a revenge tour to avenge the death of her son who is brutally murdered by a high-profile Nigerian criminal in a drug trafficking operation. Nzekwe describes how the movie became a revenge movie drama when in real life his brother was murdered in 2016 by a stray bullet fired by a corrupt police officer with the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.

“That’s when the revenge angle became more intense. I had to travel to Nigeria to get to the root of how my brother was killed. That’s when the rage I had inside, and the pain I saw on my mother’s face led to revenge thoughts, to getting my pound of flesh, and I realised the only way to deal with that was to channel it through a film, and I poured everything into my script”. Nzekwe said. headtopics.com

