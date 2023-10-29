$11bn P&ID judgement debt: How Nigeria can avoid contract scam

Miffed by what he described as system failure arising from the now infamous $11billion judgement debt suit filed against Nigeria by the Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), Chief Moses Adediran, a lawyer and erstwhile director at the(CBN) said if there were proper checks and balances the country would have been saved the embarrassment in the first place.

It may be recalled that in the judgment delivered by Justice Robert Knowles, it was held that the process through which P&ID secured a 2010 contract to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State, was fraudulent.

“By their very nature international contracts require all parties to be faithful, transparent as much as possible because you’re dealing with sovereign countries.” Adediran who enumerated the different categories of contracts said, “Most times some of these donor-agencies or investors knowing full well that you hold the short end of the stick as a struggling nation, they force you to either sign some contracts with obnoxious terms, or you leave. Then you have the one that people will consciously know what is wrong but then they will put their hands into it because of benefits that may accrue to them. headtopics.com

He further reiterated that policymakers must think through any policy briefs properly and look at the pros and cons with a view to understanding the obligations to be fulfilled. Pressed further, he said, “At the level of signing a contract, I think it must be streamlined, especially if it has to do with anything that would involve foreign currency. What I’m saying in effect is that so many ministries, departments and agencies must know about it. There must be institutional memory so that if any other government comes they will look at what has happened with regards to obligations, liabilities, assets, and all should be highlighted and put before whoever is taking over.

